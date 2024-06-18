Iowa man injured in Highway 63 motorcycle crash

Share To Your Social Network

A 21-year-old man from Bloomfield, Iowa, was injured in a motorcycle accident on June 17, 2024, south of La Plata, Missouri. The incident occurred at approximately 12:04 p.m. on Highway 63, one mile south of La Plata.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Marvin D. Kurtz was northbound on a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting Kurtz. The motorcycle was totaled and towed by Still Towing.

Kurtz, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained moderate injuries. He was transported by Macon County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office and La Plata First Responders assisted at the scene.

Related