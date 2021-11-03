Iowa man faces charges in Putnam County after giving meth to a 16-year-old

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Centerville, Iowa man has been charged in Putnam County with two counts of felony first degree endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs after he allegedly supplied methamphetamine to a 16 year old twice.

Fifty five year old Steven Charles Peckham has also been charged with felony distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location. An initial appearance in court is scheduled for November 8.

A probable cause statement accuses Peckham of providing the minor with methamphetamine and a lighter to smoke it October 31 in the vehicle Peckham operated before driving to a gravel road at or near the intersection of 175th Street and 283rd Road. He allegedly again supplied methamphetamine to the 16 year old the next day, and the minor ingested the drug.

The probable cause statement also accuses Peckham of supplying a 43 year old with methamphetamine and a makeshift glass pipe used to smoke the drug at a residence at North Valley Townhomes November 1. North Valley is a public/government-assisted housing complex in Unionville. Peckham also reportedly asked the person earlier in the day to bring small plastic baggies and a scale.

