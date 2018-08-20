Iowa man crashes in parking lot demolishing pickup

A Des Moines, Iowa resident was hurt late Saturday afternoon when the pickup truck he was operating hit a tree at a gas station North of Eagleville.

Sixty-six-year-old Danny Davis was taken to Decatur County Hospital in Leon, Iowa with moderate injuries.

The accident happened eight miles north of Eagleville off Highway 69 and Interstate 35 as the pickup was eastbound on the parking lot of State Line Conoco gas station when Davis lost control and the pickup hit a tree demolishing the vehicle.

The patrol reports Davis was wearing a seatbelt.

