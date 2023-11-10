Iowa man charged with multiple felonies after Putnam County Hospital burglary

An Albia, Iowa man faces 18 felony counts in Putnam County following an alleged burglary at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville in March.

Online court records indicate that 27-year-old Colton Daniel Butz has been charged with 14 counts of stealing a controlled substance or methamphetamine manufacturing material. He also faces one count each of stealing $750 or more, first-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, and first-degree property damage. Bond was set at $150,000, cash only.

A probable cause statement alleges Butz broke into the building through an exterior door and forced open the interior door to the hospital’s pharmacy at night. Reportedly, a metal storage cabinet was damaged, the contents of a trash can were scattered on the floor, and multiple controlled substances and prescription drugs were missing.

According to the probable cause statement, three hospital employees were working in a different part of the hospital at the time of the burglary. Patients were also present in the hospital.

Law enforcement determined that Butz possessed bottles typically used by pharmacies for filling prescriptions, and these bottles originated from the hospital pharmacy. Additionally, cell phone data showed that Butz’s phone was in Unionville at the time of the burglary.