Iowa man charged with multiple counts of resisting arrest after fleeing from traffic stop

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Centerville, Iowa man has been charged with two felony counts of resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop on April 13th.

Bond is $20,000 cash only for 36-year-old Trevor White.

A probable cause statement from Putnam County Sheriff Jason Knight says he was advised by the Appanoose County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office that White was staying in Putnam County and had multiple warrants for his arrest out of Iowa. Some of the warrants were felony charges of eluding and possession of a controlled substance—third or subsequent offense.

After locating the vehicle White could have possibly been in at the property, he reportedly drove past, and a Highway Patrol trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Knight notes White’s vehicle traveled south on Highway 5 at a high rate of speed and was in the opposite lane when meeting oncoming vehicles. The trooper terminated the pursuit south of Lake Thunderhead, but Knight continued to a residence in Sullivan County where Trevor was said to give himself up without further incident.

Related