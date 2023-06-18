Iowa driver flown to hospital after car overturns in Putnam County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two southern Iowa residents were injured early Sunday when a car overturned on Blackberry Trail in northeastern Putnam County.

The driver, 19-year-old Brandt Stevens of Cincinnati, Iowa, was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. Stevens had been ejected from the overturning car.

A passenger, 18-year-old Caylyn Black of Centerville, Iowa, was taken to Mercy One Medical Center in Centerville with moderate injuries.

The accident occurred five miles north of Livonia on Blackberry Trail as the westbound car veered off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned, resulting in the driver being ejected.

The car was destroyed and the patrol reported that neither driver wore a seat belt.

