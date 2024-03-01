Investigation reveals Callao school fires were set intentionally

Share To Your Social Network

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has reported that investigators have determined three fires at the Callao School on January 3rd were intentionally set. The investigation is ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Missouri Division of Fire Safety, is appealing to the public for any information regarding the individual or individuals responsible for the fires. The Missouri Division of Fire Safety Arson Hotline can be reached at 1-800-392-7766, and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at 660-385-2062.

Individuals providing information may choose to remain anonymous. Moreover, they might be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 from a reward fund if their information leads to the arrest of the culprit or culprits.

Callao Fire Protection District Chief Tyler Hall previously reported that one of the fires on January 3rd was limited to a small room on the second floor of the Callao School, resulting in moderate to heavy smoke damage. An earlier fire that day on a lower floor had been contained and extinguished by staff members. The third fire was restricted to a classroom on the second floor and a storage area above it, causing moderate damage to the classroom and the storage area, along with heavy smoke damage throughout the building.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the fires.

