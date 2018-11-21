Investigation leads to two arrests in Livingston County

Among incidents the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to in the past week, Sheriff Steve Cox reports a Chillicothe man was arrested following a report of a possible drunk driver.

Cox says a caller reported the man was then slumped over the wheel in a driveway. A deputy checked on the driver on the concern of a medical condition and discovered a strong marijuana odor. Forty-nine-year-old Gregory Michael Anderson was arrested for alleged unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Online court information shows he was charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office also responded to Dawn with the Highway Patrol for a domestic violence investigation, which resulted in the arrest of a Braymer man. The male suspect had left the area by the time officers arrived, and investigation and evidence supported the reported assault. The suspect later arrived in Chillicothe to talk to a deputy.

Information and evidence were collected, which resulted in the arrest of 43-year-old David Matthew Jeffers. Online court information shows he has been charged with felony third-degree domestic assault.

The bonds for Anderson and Jeffers were set at $5,000 cash only for each with both scheduled to set or waive a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, November 21st.