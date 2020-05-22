Investigation involving multiple agencies results in arrests, recovered items and warrants

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, along with multiple other agencies, have been working several burglaries and stolen vehicles, most along the Interstate 35 corridor. The investigation took Investigators as far north to Bethany in Harrison County and as far south as Kansas City, Kansas. Throughout the investigation, investigators recovered 10 stolen vehicles, 11 Stihl Weed Eaters, and 1 Stihl Tiller.

The result of officers patrolling, remaining vigilant along with tips from the public, allowed Clinton County investigators to make two arrests and issue two active warrants that remain outstanding.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office issued Probable Cause Statements to Clinton County Prosecutor Brandi McClain for the following individuals: Damon Lee Lord, Sheena Raye Coon, Ralph Richmond, and Rikki Herrin.

Arrest warrants were issued from 43rd Associate Circuit Judge Teresa Bingham for the above individuals for multiple counts of stealing a motor vehicle and burglary. Lord and Coon were taken into custody after a pursuit in Kansas City and investigators are asking the public, if they have information or know the whereabouts of Herrin or Richmond, to contact local authorities.

This case is still active and authorities note nothing further will be released at this time.

Officers from Cameron Police, Lathrop Police, Bethany Police, Harrison County Sheriff, Davies County Sheriff, Kearney Police, Clay County Sheriff, Kansas City Police, Kansas City Police KS, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Liberty Police were involved in the investigations.

