Investigation in Livingston County leads to two arrests

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports the Livingston County Associate Circuit Court issued arrest warrants for two Chillicothe residents Thursday based on a drug investigation in late May.

Arrested was 57-year-old Rebecca Alvina Kirkpatrick in the 200 block of Walnut for two counts of alleged felony possession of a controlled substance being methamphetamine and THC.

Cox reports officers from the sheriff’s department and the Chillicothe Police Department arrested 37-year-old Joshua Ray Alexander for one count alleged felony possession of a controlled substance being methamphetamine.

Online court information shows the bonds for Kirkpatrick and Alexander were set at $10,000 cash only for each. Both are scheduled to appear in the Livingston County Associate Circuit Court July 25th to set or waive a preliminary hearing.

Kirkpatrick and Alexander were transferred to the custody of the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail in lieu of bond. A search during the drug investigation May 28th resulted in the seizure of suspected drugs, which were sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab.

