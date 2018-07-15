Investigation in Livingston County leads to two arrests

Local News July 15, 2018 KTTN News
Drug Bust

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports the Livingston County Associate Circuit Court issued arrest warrants for two Chillicothe residents Thursday based on a drug investigation in late May.

Arrested was 57-year-old Rebecca Alvina Kirkpatrick in the 200 block of Walnut for two counts of alleged felony possession of a controlled substance being methamphetamine and THC.

Cox reports officers from the sheriff’s department and the Chillicothe Police Department arrested 37-year-old Joshua Ray Alexander for one count alleged felony possession of a controlled substance being methamphetamine.

Online court information shows the bonds for Kirkpatrick and Alexander were set at $10,000 cash only for each. Both are scheduled to appear in the Livingston County Associate Circuit Court July 25th to set or waive a preliminary hearing.

Kirkpatrick and Alexander were transferred to the custody of the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail in lieu of bond. A search during the drug investigation May 28th resulted in the seizure of suspected drugs, which were sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab.

Post Views: 204

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News