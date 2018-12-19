Investigation begins into reports of explosion on Monroe Street in Chillicothe

Chillicothe Fire Captain Les Hinnen reports investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal continues into a possible explosion in the kitchen of the Barnabas Home in Chillicothe. The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a call of a kitchen fire at 1301 Monroe Street this (Wednesday) morning.

Firefighters could hear the fire alarm sounding upon arrival, and a sprinkler head was activated in the kitchen area. However, Hinnen notes there was no fire at the time. Crews shut off the sprinkler system to the building and the natural gas to the cook stove. There was approximately three inches of water on the floor outside of the kitchen, according to Captain Hinnen.

One resident reportedly said she “heard an explosion” from the kitchen area, while other residents said they also the explosion from the floor above. Hinnen indicated that there was evidence on scene of a “small explosion”. He called Missouri State Fire Marshal Adam Crouch to the scene.

A Liberty Utilities natural gas serviceman also arrived on the scene and shut off gas service to the building after reportedly finding “several gas leaks”.

Firefighters were on the scene for approximately 35 minutes.