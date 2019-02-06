Invenergy Transmission seeks to acquire Grain Belt Express Clean Line

A deadline for comments has been set in a case before the Missouri Public Service Commission regarding ownership of the Grain Belt Express Clean Line.

This is the proposed energy transmission project that would carry energy from Kansas to Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana. The proposed route would pass through northern Missouri counties including from this area: Clinton, Caldwell, Carroll, and Chariton.

Invenergy Transmission LLC and Grain Belt Express Clean Line LLC have filed a joint application seeking public service commission approval of the ownership change.

Applications to intervene in the case are due by February 25th with the secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission OR by using the Commission’s electronic filing and information system at Missouri Public Service website.