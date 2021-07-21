Intruder assaults resident of Chillicothe home; suspect flees to roof of home after officers serve warrant

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Chillicothe Police responded to a report of an intruder inside a house in the 300 block of Mansur Street.

Upon arrival, officers determined a 31 year old male suspect had assaulted the resident while inside the home. Officers located the individual who then allegedly used a closed fist to assault an officer in the face. Police said the person was apparently under the influence of illicit drugs and officers took him into custody with the assistance of the resident.

The suspect was taken to the Chillicothe police department; placed in a safety restraint system for the safety of himself and officers; and was checked by medical staff. Later Tuesday, the individual was taken to Hedrick Medical Center to be medically cleared for confinement before he was transferred to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

A Livingston County warrant was issued for felony assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. Bond is $10,000 cash. Police added the person had been released from prison on parole less than a month before committing an offense. Online information shows a felony charge of 3rd degree assault of a special victim was filed against 31 year old Johnnie Wayne Horton of Brunswick. The police officer who was struck on the chin is expected to recover.

Monday night Chillicothe Police served a felony arrest warrant on a 36 year old male in the 400 block of Calhoun Street.

As officers began warrant service, the person fled into a residence to evade arrest. Officers located him hiding on the roof of the residence as he apparently decided it was perhaps in his best interest to submit to the arrest. The individual was taken into custody on the parole warrant which carried no bond.

He was transferred to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

