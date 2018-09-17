Interstate 35 resurfacing project in Harrison County postponed until October 1st

Part two of a project which brings a new, smoother surface to Interstate 35 in Harrison County has been rescheduled. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted Herzog Construction Company of St. Joseph to resurface I-35 between Route N at Eagleville and the Iowa state line.

The contractor completed concrete patching and bridge work earlier this construction season to prepare the road for resurfacing.

The second phase of work will now begin Monday, October 1, 2018, with asphalt patching. The following week, on October 8, 2018, the contractor will mill off the old surface and lay down new asphalt on this section of interstate. They plan to work for two weeks in the southbound lanes and ramps before moving to the northbound lanes and ramps for two weeks.

One lane of I-35 will remain open at all times during the project, though it may be necessary to close on and off ramps periodically. Notice of all ramp closures will be given in advance, if at all possible. Crews will work six days per week. All work should be complete by mid-November.

All scheduled roadwork is weather permitting and subject to change.