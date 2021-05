Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Next week, the ramps on Interstate 35 in Clinton County at U.S. Route 69 (Exit 48) will close for resurfacing.

Crews from Iowa Civil Contracting, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to close the ramps on Monday, May 10. Both the northbound and southbound on and off-ramps will close Monday at 7 a.m. and should reopen by 7 p.m. During the closures, motorists will need to use an alternate route.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

