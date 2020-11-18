Interstate 35 on-ramp closure planned at Winston exit

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A ramp closure for emergency repairs tomorrow will impact traffic north of Cameron on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Local maintenance crews will close the southbound on-ramp from U.S. Route 69 to Interstate 35 at Exit 61 (Winston exit) tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for emergency pavement repairs. During the closure, motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Drivers wanting to go south on I-35 from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 61) may go north to Exit 64, cross over the interstate, and proceed south from there.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change

