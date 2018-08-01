Interstate 35 northbound lanes closed due to bridge work on Route AA/H

The Route AA/H Bridge over Interstate 35 in Harrison County has been closed since late May for a deck replacement project.

So the crew may tie in the new bridge deck to the existing roadway and complete guardrail work under the bridge, the northbound lanes of I-35 are now closed. Traffic is being routed up and over the ramps at Exit 84 around the work. This traffic pattern will remain in place through tomorrow afternoon, Thursday, Aug. 2.

To ensure that interstate traffic flows as smoothly as possible no access to or from Route AA and Route H will be permitted. Motorists will experience delays and may want to consider using an alternate route.

The Route AA/H Bridge is scheduled to reopen to all traffic Friday, Aug. 3 in the afternoon.

All work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change.

