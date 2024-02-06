Interstate 35 in Clinton County to close for 24 hours beginning Feb. 19

Share To Your Social Network

Interstate 35 in Clinton County will be closed, in both directions, between U.S. Route 69 just south of Cameron to Route 116 in Lathrop for 24 hours beginning Monday, Feb. 19. Contractors from Phillips Hardy, Inc. working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will close the interstate as part of the Route H bridge replacement project, which is now scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 12.

To safely demolish and remove the Route H bridge, all north and southbound lanes of I-35 are scheduled to be closed beginning Monday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m. through Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. Additional single-lane closures on I-35 under the bridge may also occur before and after the closure.

During the closure, a signed detour will be in place guiding interstate traffic onto U.S. Route 69 and Route 116. Motorists will not be able to access the following routes and will need to seek an alternate route:

Route 116 west of I-35 towards Lathrop.

Brooking Road south of Route 116.

S. Route 69 south of the roundabout.

Route 116 is east of the roundabout.

NE 256 th Street east of U.S. Route 69.

Route 121 east of U.S. Route 69.

S. Route 69 west of I-35 towards Cameron.

Beginning Feb. 12, Route H will be closed to all through traffic from NE Estep Road to U.S. Route 69. The replacement project is expected to be completed in November 2024.

To learn more about the project and view the detour route, visit: this link.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

