Interstate 29 is under close watch after after one lane opened to traffic

If you choose to use I-29, please pay close attention to message boards, local media and/or stay in close contact with someone who can relay messages from MoDOT. Due to the nature of the situation, closure messages are likely to have little to no forewarning.

Should you learn about a closure when beyond the closure point, please turn around at the next safe, accessible overpass and resume use of the flood detour route.

The US 36 bridge to Kansas at St. Joseph, Mo., is open at 9:45 am, Wednesday. All westbound bridges north of that point are closed due to flooding.

Flood Detour Route

I-35 N from Kansas City to

I-80 West in Des Moines to

I-29 at Sioux City, South Dakota

OR