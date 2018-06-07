Intersection to reopen near Osborn

The Route 33 North intersection at U.S. Route 36 was closed May 29 as part of the resurfacing and realignment project in DeKalb County near Osborn.

The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Herzog Contracting Corporation to realign and resurface the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 36 near the junction with Route 33 North and Route M. In order to safely and efficiently pave the newly aligned westbound lanes and reconstruct the Route 33 North intersection, crews closed access to Route 33 from U.S. Route 36 to all traffic.

Crews were able to complete the work one day earlier than anticipated and the intersection should reopen to all traffic by the end of the day today.

Once the intersection reopens, traffic will be able to access Route 33 North from the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 36 only. Motorists will be restricted to right turns only at the Route 33 North/Route M intersection and access across U.S. Route 36 will remain closed. This traffic pattern will remain in place for the remainder of the project, which should be complete in early July. Throughout the project, U.S. Route 36 will remain open, but reduced to one lane each direction, head to head in the eastbound lanes.

Traffic control, signs and message boards are in place alerting motorists of the closure. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

