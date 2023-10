Thomas Midgette, a 61-year-old inmate at Crossroads Correctional Center, was pronounced dead at 8:40 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

Midgette, with DOC No.1223628, was serving a 30-year sentence for second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed criminal action originating from Jackson County. He had been incarcerated in the Missouri Department of Corrections since March 29, 2019.

The cause of Midgette’s death is believed to be natural causes.