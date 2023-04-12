Inmate indicted for assaulting the warden at medical center for federal prisoners

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An inmate at the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, Mo., was indicted by a federal grand jury for assaulting the warden.

Omar Romero-Morales, 36, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield.

According to the indictment, Romero-Morales punched the medical center’s warden in the face.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Carney. It was investigated by the FBI, the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners, and the Bureau of Prisons.

Related