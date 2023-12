The South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri reported the death of an inmate on Wednesday morning.

At 6:46 a.m. on November 29, 2023, offender Anthony Edwards, age 43, was pronounced deceased at the facility. Edwards was serving two life sentences for second-degree murder and armed criminal action from St. Louis City. He had been in the Missouri Department of Corrections custody since November 1, 2000.

No information has been released regarding how he died.