Inmate dies at Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg

Sheriff Steve Cox reports a Livingston County detainee died on Saturday, July 11, 2020, while incarcerated at the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg.

Cox reports the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and the Daviess County Coroner are conducting an investigation into the death. He said the deceased had health issues and had been taking medication. The name was not released by Livingston County.

When Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail Administration notified Sheriff Cox, the Livingston County office contacted a relative of the deceased.

Cox said the jail administration has preserved video and other evidence and is cooperating with the investigation.

Livingston County has held detainees in the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail since December 2012 due to closure of the Livingston County Jail for various financial reasons.

