Inmate dies at Crossroads Correctional Center

Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron is reporting the death of an offender.

According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, offender Gary Todd was pronounced dead at the correctional center around the Noon hour on Wednesday.

The 70-year-old inmate was serving a 66-year sentence on two counts of statutory sodomy in Clay County, one count of sodomy and one count of abuse of a child from Jackson County.

Todd was booked into the Missouri Department of Corrections in June of 1997, and according to officials, died of natural causes.

