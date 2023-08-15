Inmate death reported at Chillicothe Correctional Center

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Corrections announced the death of an inmate from the Chillicothe Correctional Center.

Joyce Burgess, 67, was pronounced dead at the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe on the afternoon of August 14. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Burgess had been serving a 15-year sentence for second-degree murder and armed criminal action. She was convicted in Saint Louis County and was received into the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections on November 26, 2013.

