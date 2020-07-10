Informational meeting for public input to be held at Crowder State Park

An informational meeting will be held at Crowder State Park near Trenton. The public is invited to share comments about the park and its operations at the campground amphitheater on the night of July 25th at 7 o’clock. Park staff will provide information and answer questions.

Informational meetings are being held at all state parks and historic sites to help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff an opportunity to let the public know the current status and future plans for a park or historic site. The meetings also offer visitors an opportunity to comment on the facilities.

The public is encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid public health concerns. Attendees are asked to come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water. Face coverings are also encouraged when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

The July 25th informational meeting at Crowder State Park will follow Learn 2 Paddle programs at the park that morning and afternoon. An evening program will follow the meeting at 8:30 that night.

Questions should be directed to Park Superintendent Anna Persell at 660-359-6473.

