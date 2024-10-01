Infiniti SUV catches fire after crash on Interstate 29 in Andrew County

An Overland Park, Kansas man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 29 in Andrew County late Monday night, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Martin J. Kinni, 46, was driving a 2011 Infiniti SUV southbound on Interstate 29 at mile marker 57 when the crash occurred at approximately 11:35 p.m. Kinni was attempting to overtake another vehicle when his SUV traveled off the east side of the roadway and began to slide. The vehicle returned to the roadway but slid off the west side, striking a cement barrier and an overhead signpost before catching fire.

The SUV came to rest facing east, blocking the roadway. Kinni, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained serious injuries and was transported by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

The vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene by Blue Knight.

The Andrew County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

