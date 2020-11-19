Individual taken into custody after assaulting officer at Trenton Middle School

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

Trenton Police Chief Rex Ross reports a male juvenile assaulted an officer on Wednesday afternoon, November 18th.

Officers were dispatched to Trenton Middle School at the request of school officials. Ross says officers were assisting with an uncooperative male juvenile when he struck the officer in the face with his fist and kicked the officer in the chest.

The juvenile was taken into custody and turned over to the juvenile authorities for incarceration at a juvenile holding facility. The officer sought medical treatment at Wright Memorial Hospital and later returned to duty.

The juvenile and officer have not been identified.

