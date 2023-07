Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has recently received reports of suspicious phone calls from individuals claiming to be deputies with the sheriff’s office.

Residents who find themselves receiving unexpected calls from someone purporting to be a deputy and sense something amiss are advised to contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 660-895-5312. By doing so, the sheriff’s office can verify whether a deputy was indeed attempting to reach them.

Related