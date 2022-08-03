Individual in Kirksville, who died in fire being investigated as an arson/homicide, identified

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Kirksville Police Department has identified the person killed in a fire on July 29th that has been investigated as an arson/homicide.

Forty-two-year-old Belinda Garrett of Kirksville died at the scene of the fire at a home in the 500 block of West Mary Street.

Two juvenile suspects were taken into custody. They are only identified as a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy due to their juvenile status. The police department reports it is seeking charges related to the fire and homicide.

The Kirksville Police previously reported they developed information that two juvenile males unlawfully entered the home and were responsible for the fire.