Individual arrested after performing welfare check and search of vehicle

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department reported a deputy went to Gower to check on a male’s welfare described as slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle.

The deputy identified the driver, which revealed he was wanted on several outstanding warrants, among them a revoked driver’s license. The suspect was also on probation. Authorities said a search of the vehicle revealed 30 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia.

The driver was taken into custody and held at the Clinton County Detention Center on the outstanding warrants and possible new charges.

No name was released to the public.

Related