Independence woman who purchased gun used in fatal shooting pleads guilty

An Independence, Missouri, woman who purchased the firearm used by a 14-year-old in a fatal shooting has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges related to drug trafficking.

Rebecca McCrorey, 39, pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips on Friday, June 7, to maintaining drug-involved premises.

Independence police officers were dispatched to McCrorey’s residence on July 7, 2018, in regard to a shooting. Officers found the deceased adult victim in the living room. A 14-year-old has been charged in Jackson County Circuit Court in relation to the fatal shooting. According to court documents, McCrorey had recently purchased two Taurus 9mm handguns. The 14-year-old suspect allegedly used one of those firearms in the fatal shooting.

Officers searched the residence and found a bag containing 63.85 grams of methamphetamine in McCrorey’s bedroom. By pleading guilty, McCrorey admitted that she unlawfully and knowingly used her residence for the purpose of using and storing methamphetamine from March 1 to July 7, 2018.

Under federal statutes, McCrorey is subject to a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph M. Marquez. It was investigated by the Independence, Mo., Police Department.