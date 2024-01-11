Independence woman pleads guilty to $500,000 embezzlement from employer

An Independence, Missouri, woman pleaded guilty in federal court to embezzling over $500,000 from her employer.

Tammy Myers, 50, waived her right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to a charge of wire fraud.

Employed by Builders Overhead Door Service, Inc., in Blue Springs, Missouri, since 1998, Myers became head of accounting in 2012. She admitted to defrauding the company from January 2013 through December 2022.

Myers used the company’s bank account to pay off $429,025 on her credit cards. Additionally, she wrote unauthorized checks to herself totaling $86,477, which she deposited into her account for personal expenses.

As part of her plea agreement, Myers is required to pay $521,996 in restitution to Builders Overhead Door Service. This sum represents the total loss, including related criminal activities, and she must also pay a monetary judgment of $429,025 to the government.

Myers acknowledged that her actions led to the company falling behind on payroll, real estate, and sales and use taxes.

Under federal law, Myers faces up to 20 years in prison without parole. The final sentence will be determined by the court, considering advisory sentencing guidelines and other factors. A sentencing hearing will be set following a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

The case, led by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Bradley Cooper, was investigated by the FBI.