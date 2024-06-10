Independence police arrest Trenton man for failing to appear in court

Share To Your Social Network

Independence Police arrested a Trenton resident on a capias warrant issued by the Grundy County Circuit Court. Thirty-eight-year-old Timothy Alexander Ledbetter is scheduled to appear Thursday in Division One of the Circuit Court in Trenton.

The warrant was issued in December 2023 after Ledbetter failed to appear in court. As a result, the court suspended his probation. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Bond is set at $10,000 cash.

The original charge against Ledbetter is driving while revoked or suspended in July 2022. He has previous convictions for driving without a valid license in Trenton in November 2016 and July 2021, in DeKalb County in December 2020, and for driving while revoked or suspended in Grundy County in February 2022.

