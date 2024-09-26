Independence man receives 19 years for firearms and illegal drug offenses

An Independence, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court after law enforcement officers seized 22 firearms and a large quantity of illegal drugs from his residence and campers in Bagnell, Mo.

Jonathan P. Henik, 45, received a 19-year and two-month sentence from U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner without the possibility of parole.

Henik pleaded guilty on April 4, 2024, to multiple charges, including two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms, two counts of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possessing THC with the intent to distribute, two counts of possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute, possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute, and possession of an unregistered firearm.

The case against Henik began on Sept. 1, 2021, when Independence police officers attempted to stop him while he was driving a Dodge Charger. Henik, whose driver’s license was revoked, fled at high speed, evading law enforcement.

On Oct. 5, 2021, officers executed a search warrant at Henik’s residence. They found 11 firearms in his bedroom, including multiple semi-automatic handguns, a rifle, and a .45-caliber firearm, along with THC wax and drug paraphernalia in the kitchen. In the garage, officers found six more firearms and large amounts of drugs, including 928 grams of methamphetamine and several kilograms of marijuana and THC edibles.

In August 2023, Henik was arrested in Bagnell, Mo., following surveillance of his campers. Officers found additional firearms, marijuana, cocaine, and explosives during a search of his campers and SUV.

Under federal law, convicted felons are prohibited from possessing firearms. Henik had previous convictions for conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and using a firearm in connection with a drug offense.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashleigh A. Ragner prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Jackson County Drug Task Force and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force.

