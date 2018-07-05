Independence man arrested on multitude of charges by Trenton Police Department

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two men since Tuesday.

The Trenton Police Department arrested 33-year-old Joshua Ryan Lusk of Independence Tuesday on four felony charges: possession of burglary tools, second degree tampering with a motor vehicle (prior conviction/finding of guilt), resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, and attempted stealing of a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court Tuesday, July 10th.

Court documents accuse Lusk of possessing black gloves, scissors, pliers, screwdrivers, wire cutters, a flashlight, a lighter, a magnet, and electrical tape with the purpose to use them to make an unlawful forcible entry into a 1994 Buick Century owned by Gary Kenley.

Lusk is also accused of tampering with the ignition and steering column of the vehicle, breaking the steering column in order to appropriate the vehicle, and resisting arrest by fleeing on foot when Trenton Police Sergeant Larry Smith attempted to arrest Lusk for felony tampering.

Twenty-seven-year-old Tyler Dillon King of Trenton was arrested Wednesday on a probation violation on an original felony charge of second-degree assault.

King’s bond was set at $15,000 cash only, and his probation was suspended. He is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court July 12th.

