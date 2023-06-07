Incumbent Reed Dupy wins special election to remain First Ward Councilman in Chillicothe

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Voters in Chillicothe’s First Ward on Tuesday elected Reed Dupy as their councilman.

Results of the special election show Dupy received 230 votes (51.2%) to defeat his challenger, Dowell Kincaid who collected 219 votes. (48.8%).

Dupy is the incumbent First Ward councilman in Chillicothe whose re-election bid in the April election ended in a tie vote with Kincaid.

The Livingston County Clerk’s office reported Tuesday’s runoff election had nearly a 27% voter turnout among First Ward voters in Chillicothe. 27% is 449 out of 1,677 registered voters.

