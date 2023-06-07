Incumbent Reed Dupy wins special election to remain First Ward Councilman in Chillicothe

Local News June 7, 2023 KTTN News
Reed Dupy Photo via social media
Voters in Chillicothe’s First Ward on Tuesday elected Reed Dupy as their councilman.

Results of the special election show Dupy received 230 votes (51.2%) to defeat his challenger, Dowell Kincaid who collected 219 votes. (48.8%).

Dupy is the incumbent First Ward councilman in Chillicothe whose re-election bid in the April election ended in a tie vote with Kincaid.

The Livingston County Clerk’s office reported Tuesday’s runoff election had nearly a 27% voter turnout among First Ward voters in Chillicothe. 27% is 449 out of 1,677 registered voters.

