Incident at Brookfield Walmart results in charge of terrorist threat

A Kansas City man has been charged in Linn County with first-degree terrorist threat after an alleged incident at the Walmart in Brookfield on November 17.

Forty-two-year-old Brent Eric Bloss pleaded not guilty on November 19 with a bond hearing scheduled for November 24.

A probable cause statement accuses Bloss of yelling obscenities, threatening customers, and telling customers to shoot themselves in the head. He also allegedly talked about shooting officers and wanting Linn County cops to die.

During further investigation at the police department, Bloss reportedly calmed down, apologized, and said he missed his children.