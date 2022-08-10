In report from the executive session of Trenton Board of Education meeting, board accepts resignations from two and announce new hires

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education accepted resignations and approved hirings after an executive session on August 9th.

The resignations were from Trenton High School Custodian Graham McVay, effective July 1st, 2023, and THS Paraprofessional Angela Corbett, effective immediately.

Those hired included Chris Parks for assistant varsity football, varsity girls track, and CPR training; Jessica Romine for volunteer softball assistant coach; Rob Deaver as a business teacher at THS; and Shelly Forster as a reading interventionist at Trenton Middle School. Others included Kris Ockenfels for seventh and eighth-grade social studies, Kim Brammer for early childhood special education at Rissler Elementary School, Kim Foster as a sixth-grade special education teacher, Jessica Gannon as a paraprofessional at TMS, Luana Hilty as a food service cook at THS and TMS, Gabriel Swann as a night custodian at Rissler, and Diana Stickler as a part-time administrative assistant at the district office.

The board also approved a substitute list that included four cooks, three nurses, and more than 30 other individuals.