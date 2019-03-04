Important phone numbers Veterans need to know

If you as a Veteran see civilian doctor or hospital for an emergency make sure that you or a family member notifies your VA general physician within 24 hours, and no later than 72 hours.

Have the ER doctor call the attending physician at your VA emergency room so comments can be put in the VA Computer. This gives the VA the option to have you transferred.

If you have civilian doctor bills that you feel the VA should have paid call: 314-894-6603. You can scan and E-mail copies of bills and questions to [email protected]

Veterans Benefits Administration: 800-827-1000

VA St. Louis Health Care System: 314-652-4100

Fee Basis, St. Louis VAMC: 314-894-6603

Fee Basis, Poplar Bluff, Missouri VAMC: 573-778-4738

National Personnel Records Center; Military records and DD 214 Tel. 314-801-0800 or on the web at National Archives Military Service Record/Veteran Service Records http://www.archives.gov/veterans/

Missouri Consumer Protection Division of Attorney General’s Office: 800-392-8222 or 314-340-6815

Mid-East Area Agency on Aging: 636-207-0847 or 800-243-6060

Medicare Hotline: 800-633-4227

Social Security Administration: 800-772-1213 or on the web http://www.ssa.gov/