Immigrant from Congo sought in connection with rape of 15-year-old girl in Daviess County

A Kirksville resident has been charged in Daviess County with felony first-degree rape or attempted rape after an alleged incident in October involving a girl who was 15 at the time. Online court information shows bond has been denied for 18-year-old Rabbi Kapeta.

A probable cause statement from Daviess County Deputy Loreanna Parker says a confidential victim invited Kapeta to her home for sex after meeting him online. After he arrived, the girl reportedly became uncomfortable with him, asked him to leave, and became concerned for her safety after he did not leave. Parker says the girl reluctantly allowed Kapeta to sexually advance himself on her but then told him to stop.

Kapeta is an immigrant from Congo, and he is believed to still have family ties there. The probable cause statement notes the Kirksville Police Department has been investigating Kapeta for another unrelated sex crime, his whereabouts are unknown, he has a disabled phone number, he has not responded to social media messages, and his most current address has been abandoned.

