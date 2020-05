The Immanuel Lutheran Church at Oklahoma Avenue and Hillcrest Drive in Trenton will cook and deliver meals to the fire department, emergency medical technicians, police, and sheriff’s office Thursday. Meal preparation will begin at 7 o’clock in the morning. Delivery will start at 8 o’clock.

The Immanuel Lutheran Church calls the cooking and delivery of meals a labor of love for its congregation.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares