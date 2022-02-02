Illinois woman injured in crash east of Chillicothe

Local News February 2, 2022 KTTN News
The Highway Patrol reports a Chicago, Illinois woman sustained minor injuries as the result of a one-car accident five miles east of Chillicothe on Tuesday evening, February 1.

Emergency medical services transported 30-year-old Passion Lane to the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

The car traveled west on Highway 36 before running off the south side of the road into the median, striking a crossover, and going airborne. The vehicle returned to the median and came to rest on its wheels.

Extensive damage was reported to the car and Lane was wearing a seat belt.

