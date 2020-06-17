Illinois man stopped doing 106 mph, arrested and charged with 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling west at 106 miles per hour in a 65 zone on Highway 36. Deputy Dustin Woelfle stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Highway 36 and Highway 65

The stop took place on the evening of Tuesday, June 16th, and resulted in the arrest of an Illinois man for an alleged speeding violation and possession of a controlled substance or substances.

Thirty-nine-year-old Eric Michael Jukiewicz of Mayfield, Illinois has been charged with three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. His bond is $15,000 cash only.

During a search of the vehicle, controlled prescription medications and THC vape cartridges were seized. Additional investigation was attempted to support or eliminate possible drug use while operating a motor vehicle.

Jukiewicz was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

