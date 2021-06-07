Illinois man injured in crash on I-35 near Eagleville

An Illinois resident was injured in a single-vehicle Interstate 35 accident that occurred Sunday three miles south of Eagleville.

Twenty-eight-year-old Abeke Abedi of Rockford, Illinois received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital in Brookfield.

The northbound car traveled off the west side of I-35 into the median. The driver then allegedly overcorrected causing the car to return to the road and go off the opposite side where it struck a ditch and came to a stop upright.

The car received extensive damage and the report noted the driver was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.