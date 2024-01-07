“IF 2024” Daviess County women’s event to be held in Jamesport

A gathering will be held in Jamesport for women to learn about God and disciple with other women. IF Daviess County will be held at the Spillman Event Center on February 23 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and February 24 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The event will include worship, inspiration, connection, and food. Its purpose is to equip women with gospel-centered resources, events, and community.

Tickets cost $35 and $20 for students. A ticket includes drinks, snacks, lunch by Gingerich Dutch Pantry, and the event on February 23 and 24.

A link to register for IF Daviess County is available on the Friends in Christ Church’s Facebook page.

Payments must be submitted before January 15. Payments should be made payable and mailed to Friends in Christ Church at 402 North Main Street in Gallatin, or dropped off in the outdoor mail slot at Friends in Christ or First Christian Churches of Gallatin