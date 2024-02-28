Icy road leads to Highway 36 crash near Brookfield

Share To Your Social Network

Early morning conditions on Highway 36, two miles east of Brookfield, Missouri, led to a road accident involving a 2004 Ford F150, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The incident occurred at approximately 7:46 a.m. on February 28, 2024, when the driver, identified as Jacob R. Weinmann, a 20-year-old resident of Brookfield, lost control on the ice-covered roadway.

The vehicle, traveling eastbound, veered off the road and struck a ditch, causing moderate damage to the Ford F150. The accident report indicates that Weinmann was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported by Linn County Ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The Ford F150 was secured at the scene on the roadside, with no other vehicles involved in the mishap.

