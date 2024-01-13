Icy road leads to accident on Interstate 35 south of Cameron

Share To Your Social Network

On January 12, 2024, at approximately 3:30 p.m., a vehicle accident occurred on the northbound Interstate 35, three miles south of Cameron, Missouri.

According to reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2014 Ford Econoline van, driven by Diego Hernandez-Bustos, 53, of Mounds View, Minnesota, began sliding on the ice-covered roadway. The van, along with its towed unit, jackknifed and traveled off the west side of the road, overturning into the median.

Maria Lopez-Hernandez, 52, also from Mounds View, Minnesota, and a passenger in the van, sustained minor injuries. Both the driver and the injured passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. Lopez-Hernandez was transported by Cameron EMS to Liberty Hospital for treatment.

The van suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by Scotty’s towing service.

The crash investigation was assisted by Patrolman J.M. Tanner.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol urges drivers to be vigilant and slow down during winter weather conditions to prevent similar accidents.

