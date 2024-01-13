Icy road leads to accident on Interstate 35 south of Cameron

Local News January 13, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Van Rollover accident or crash news graphic
Share To Your Social Network
          

On January 12, 2024, at approximately 3:30 p.m., a vehicle accident occurred on the northbound Interstate 35, three miles south of Cameron, Missouri.

According to reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2014 Ford Econoline van, driven by Diego Hernandez-Bustos, 53, of Mounds View, Minnesota, began sliding on the ice-covered roadway. The van, along with its towed unit, jackknifed and traveled off the west side of the road, overturning into the median.

Maria Lopez-Hernandez, 52, also from Mounds View, Minnesota, and a passenger in the van, sustained minor injuries. Both the driver and the injured passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. Lopez-Hernandez was transported by Cameron EMS to Liberty Hospital for treatment.

The van suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by Scotty’s towing service.

The crash investigation was assisted by Patrolman J.M. Tanner. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol urges drivers to be vigilant and slow down during winter weather conditions to prevent similar accidents.

Post Views: 1,425

Share To Your Social Network
          

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.