Icy road conditions lead to crash on Highway 136 near Memphis

On the morning of January 7, 2024, a road accident occurred on Highway 136, approximately five miles west of Memphis, Missouri. At around 8:11 a.m., a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by Janice A. Shaw, 58, of Glenwood, Missouri, lost control due to icy conditions on the roadway. The vehicle veered off the left side of the road and overturned, resulting in total damage.

Ms. Shaw, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained moderate injuries. She was transported by the Scotland County Ambulance to Scotland County Memorial Hospital for medical attention.

The damaged vehicle was towed from the scene by Lakeside Towing.

The accident drew a swift response from multiple agencies, including the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Memphis Police Department, Scotland County Fire Department, and Scotland County Ambulance. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, under the supervision of Trooper Wilgus, also assisted at the scene.